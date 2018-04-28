126 pounds of meth found in truck hauling Starbucks products in Washington, police say

On Thursday, Centralia, Washington, police said 126 pounds of methamphetamine were found in a truck hauling Starbucks products between California and Spokane.
The truck was stopped and police say suspicious activity led to the request of help from a narcotics K-9.
The truck’s interior was searched, and police said they found 40 bundles of meth in a television box on the top bunk of the sleeper berth.
Under a mattress, police said they found another 50 bundles of meth, 2.4 pounds of suspected heroin, several thousand Oxycodone pills and a few grams of cocaine.
The driver of the truck, identified by a Mexico driver’s license as 22-year-old Carlos Alejandro Luna-Rodriguez, and his passenger, 62-year-old Bernardo Olivas-Leyva from California, were booked into the Lewis County Jail, police said.
Police said none of the food product in the trailer was exposed or compromised, so the owners made arrangements to retrieve the load, which was transferred to another truck and continued on its route.
A Starbucks spokesman said Friday that the driver and truck involved in were hired by a third-party company and not Starbucks.
