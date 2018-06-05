12-year-old girl dies trying to save mother in rushing river

HOUSTON, Texas - A 12-year-old from Texas has died trying to rescue her mother from rushing water.
The girl, whose name has not been released, waded into the San Jacinto River to save her mother who was struggling in the water, KTRK reported.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a bystander tried to rescue the girl.
“The 12-year-old dropped into a hole, disappeared and never came up. A guy went down and held his breath but couldn’t find the bottom of the hole,” HCSO Marine Division Captain Don Stanton told KTRK. “It was at least 10 feet deep.”
The girl’s body was found Sunday afternoon, KPRC reported.
Her mother and another 12-year-old who went into the water both got out of the water.
The river has changed since Hurricane Harvey.
“Where the little girl was found today, before the storm, the beach was about 40 yards wide. Now, it’s about 140 yards wide. You used to be able to walk out a ways. Now you walk out a couple of feet, and you go in about 11 or 12 feet of water,” Stanton told KTRK.
