  14-year-old girl missing for more than a month; police seek public's help to find her

    By: Claudia Bellofatto, Boston25News.com

    ARLINGTON, Mass. - Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a month.

    Authorities said 14-year old Elizabeth Catano was last seen May 31 in Arlington. 

    Police said she may attempt to travel to areas throughout Boston. 

    She is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. 

    If you have any information on this missing teen, call the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

