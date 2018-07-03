14-year-old girl missing for more than a month; police seek public's help to find her

ARLINGTON, Mass. - Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a month.
Authorities said 14-year old Elizabeth Catano was last seen May 31 in Arlington.
Police said she may attempt to travel to areas throughout Boston.
She is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on this missing teen, call the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}