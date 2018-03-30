  • 150 million users impacted in hack attack on Under Armours MyFitness Pal app

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BALTIMORE, Md. - Fitness clothing retailer Under Armour revealed Thursday that the personal data of some 150 million users of the MyFitness Pal app may have been exposed in a data breach last month.

    The company said in a statement that it’s notifying users of the company’s food and nutrition application and website about the hack attack that occurred in late February.

    Company officials said the data breach is under investigation.

    “The investigation indicates that the affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords - the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords,” Under Armour officials said.

    The sports retailer said the breach did not include more sensitive information like social security numbers, driver’s license numbers or credit card numbers.

    Under Armour officials are urging customers to change their passwords immediately. 

     

