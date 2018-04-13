16-year-old boy accused of killing teen girlfriend

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested a 16-year-old Georgia boy they said killed his girlfriend at a mobile home park in Barrow County.
Officers were called to the scene in Winder, Georgia, Thursday night. The girl was killed at the Russell Village Mobile Home Park, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers arrested the teen suspect several hours later behind a grocery store in Winder. He was later charged with murder.
