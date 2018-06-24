17-year-old twin sister shot, killed in road rage incident, police arrest suspect

DECATUR, Ga. - Metro Atlanta police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a teenage girl in a possible road rage incident Wednesday at a busy intersection in Dacatur.
Janae Owens, 17, was in a car with her mother at a red light Wednesday evening when police said a man in a black car opened fire, killing Owens and injuring her mother.
Decatur police arrested a man identified as Simmie Rishcard Reed late Friday night after an anonymous tip. Reed has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police make arrest after teen shot, killed in road rage incident: https://t.co/GlLqKkymii pic.twitter.com/Cyjui1mt3W— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 24, 2018
Owens’ family recently moved from Shreveport, Louisiana, to metro Atlanta for a better life, WSB-TV reported.
Investigators told the news station the gunfire was aimed at Owens’ mother, who was driving the car.
The woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Owens’ twin sister was sitting in the back seat and was not injured in the shooting, according to WSB.
Police think road rage may have fueled the gunfire, but Sgt. John Bender told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the motive is still unknown.
Police said although Reed is behind bars, it is still an ongoing investigation.
Reed is scheduled to make a first court appearance Monday afternoon.
