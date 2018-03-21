2 children removed from unsuitable conditions at Ohio home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Two children were removed from a Middletown home and placed with relatives after police determined the home was “not suitable.”
Police received an anonymous tip from a caller who was concerned about the children, ages 10 and 13, according to a Middletown police report.
When police inspected the home on March 15, the children’s great-grandfather told police his grandson was being treated for alcohol-related illnesses at Atrium Medical Center, according to the report.
Police noticed empty vodka bottles and pizza boxes on the front porch and the great-grandfather told officers he was doing the “best he can” for his great-grandchildren and bedridden wife.
Inside the home, police found food and trash on the floor and soiled bed pads hanging off a bed in the living room.
Police then requested to see where the children sleep, according to the report. There were clothes and garbage piled in the dining room where the children stay, the report said. Mice also were seen in the room.
Police and a case worker from Butler County Children Services found relatives willing to temporarily care for the children.
Police said the children appeared happy to stay with relatives.
