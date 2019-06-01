2 Memphis police officers trying to make arrest hit by car in McDonald's parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Tennessee police officers were hit by a car in a McDonald’s parking lot in Memphis while trying to arrest another man, according to authorities.
Memphis Police Department officials confirmed the two officers were chasing a man -- who was not identified -- in the parking lot of the McDonald’s around 8:30 p.m. Friday when another car struck the officers.
Officials said both officers were taken to an area hospital and are listed in non-critical condition.
The man that hit the officers is in custody, police said. However, police did not confirm if there was a connection between the man who was being chased and the one who hit the officers.
It is unclear what incident led officers to the parking lot in the first place.
