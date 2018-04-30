2 shot at Ballpark Village in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot Sunday night at Ballpark Village, across from Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis, according to police.
One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was hit in the thigh, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They were both taken to the hospital
MORE DETAILS: Police tell @ksdknews two people shot at Ballpark Village. Police say one person was shot in the head and was “unresponsive.” Another was shot in the thigh and was stable. Both taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/UbVOfoiU0Z— Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) April 30, 2018
The gunman is still on the loose, according to officials.
Police said several hundred people were at an event at the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House when a fight started and gunfire erupted, injuring bystanders, according to the Post-Dispatch.
The Cardinals played a day game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}