22 injured in Texas chemical plant explosion

PASADENA, Texas - A malfunctioning valve is believed to have caused an explosion and fire at a Texas chemical plant Saturday morning, officials said.
The incident took place Kuraray America Eval factory in Pasadena, KHOU reported.
The La Porte Police Department told KHOU that 22 people were injured. Two people suffered serious burn injuries, while the other injuries were not considered life-threatening, KHOU reported.
All employees have been accounted for, company officials said.
City officials said there was no danger to the public. The fire has been extinguished.
The plant specializes in making chemicals, fiber and resin, The Associated Press reported.
