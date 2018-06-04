25 dead after Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala

At least 25 people died and 20 were injured Sunday when Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted, CNN reported.
Guatemala’s national coordinator for disaster reduction, CONRED, reported that the volcano spewed hot lava and thick clouds of smoke nearly six miles into the air.
CONRED urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate immediately and warned residents of Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez and Escuintla to be aware of volcanic rocks and ash.
The volcanic eruption could affect 1.7 million people, Sergio García Cabañas, director of CONRED, told CNN.
The volcano, one of Central America's most active, located near the popular tourist city of Antigua.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}