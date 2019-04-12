0 3 naked women lead troopers on chase down Florida highway, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Three women are facing a slew of charges after trying to flee from Florida Highway Patrol troopers while naked, authorities said.

Troopers said they received a call Wednesday about three naked women putting on sunscreen at a rest stop on I-75 near Wesley Chapel in Pasco County.

“People know what a rest area is for, and it certainly isn't that,” witness Norma Urig said.

The women were confronted by troopers, but they sped away onto State Road 54, where they were later found at a gas station.

When troopers tried to get their information, one woman started swinging a bat and another woman tried to run them over, FHP said.

The women then led troopers on a chase, FHP said.

A Dade City policeman used stop sticks to deflate the car’s tires, and a state trooper rammed their car and broke the vehicle’s glass, WFLA reported.

However, the women refused to get out, FHP said.

“Get out of the car! Get out of the car!” a trooper yelled.

Oasis Shakira McLeod, left, Jeniyah McLeod and Cecilia Eunique Young were arrested after leading police on a chase in west-central Florida. Pasco County Sheriff's Office

The women were eventually arrested. They were identified as: Oasis Shalira McLeod, 18, of Kingston, New York, who drove the car; Jeniyan McLeod, 19, of Lutz, Florida; and Cecilia Eunique Young, 19, also from Lutz, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The three women were charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure, officials said.

According to the PCSO website: Oasis McLeod is being held on $57,000 bail. Young is being held on $27,000 bail, and while Jeniyan McLeod’s bail was set at $18,000.

