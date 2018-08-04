300 gallons of diesel spill on Tennessee interstate after collision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A tractor-trailer and another vehicle crashed on a Tennessee interstate near Memphis, causing 300 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.
According to Memphis fire officials, crews were on the scene of I-240 westbound at Airways Boulevard to detour all westbound lanes around the spill.
Officials said when the vehicles crashed, the fuel tank on the 18-wheeler was ruptured, causing approximately 300 gallons of diesel to spill out.
Westbound traffic on I-240 was backed up for miles as lanes surrounding the crash were shut down.
Eastbound traffic was not affected.
