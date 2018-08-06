40 people form human chain to save man from rip currents on Lake Michigan

Two people died and three were injured Sunday because of dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan where waves were reported to be up to 4 feet high.
Nearly 40 people formed a human chain to rescue a man pulled under the water around noon, the Grand Haven Tribune reported.
Bystanders broke into two chains because of the water’s depth and found David Knaffle, 64, before emergency responders arrived, according to the Tribune. When rescuers got to the beach they performed CPR before taking Knaffle to the hospital, where he died.
Rescue crews were back at the beach later that afternoon. Bystanders again formed a human chain to rescue three swimmers from rip currents around 2:30 p.m., the Tribune reported. They were taken to area hospitals, according to the Tribune.
Around 4 p.m. police said a 20-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, drowned in Lake Michigan, the Tribune reported.
The beach was later closed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}