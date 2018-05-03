  • 4-year-old nearly loses eye after family's newly adopted dog attacks

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. - A 4-year-old Caldwell County girl is recovering after a dog the family recently adopted attacked her inside her home Wednesday.

    The family told WSOC they adopted the dog, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, on Saturday from the Catawba County Humane Society.

    The girl’s mother told reporter Dave Faherty that at first, they thought the dog was well-behaved, but it attacked her daughter, nearly ripping her eye out.

    The 60-pound animal will remain quarantined for the next 10 days to make sure it does not have rabies.

