0 5 arrested for murder of New York teen who was hacked to death with machete

NEW YORK - Police arrested five people Sunday in connection with a brutal machete attack on a teen outside a Bronx bodega earlier in the week.

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was pulled out of the Cruz and Chiky grocery Wednesday by members of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, who beat him, hacked him with a machete and left him to die on the sidewalk outside the store in what officials believe was a case of mistaken identity, according to the New York Post.

Gang members wrongly believed Guzman-Feliz was in a revenge sex video posted online that featured a relative of one of the attackers, according to the Post.

A leader of the gang later apologized on Facebook for the mistake, according to WPIX.

The teen’s mother said her son was a good boy who had never been in a gang. He was a member of the NYPD Explorers Program for Youth and dreamed of one day becoming a detective, Leandra Feliz told the Post.

“Since he was 5 years old, he told me, ‘Mommy, I want to be a police,’” she said.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

A GoFundMe account, set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and other costs has raised more than $125,000 as of Sunday evening.

