5 people killed when plane crashes into California parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Five people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed Sunday into a Southern California parking lot.
No one on the ground was injured, police said.
The Cessna 414 was headed to John Wayne Airport when the pilot declared an emergency and slammed into the parking lot, striking at least one vehicle, which was not occupied, according to KABC.
The parking lot at the South Coast shopping mall is a few blocks from the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
