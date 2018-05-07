  • 5 people shot in Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

    Five people were shot Sunday near the Crosstown Concourse in Memphis, police said.

    According to Memphis police, the victims were taken to the hospital after the shots rang out about 9:30 p.m. Their conditions are unknown. 

    This is a developing story. Check Fox13Memphis.com for updates.

