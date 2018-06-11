0 5th-grader makes heartbreaking speech to school board on bullying

PLAISTOW, N.H. -

On Thursday night, a fifth-grader by the name of Delaney Marcotte smiled at her New Hampshire school board as she sat a table before them.

Delaney unfolded a piece of paper and began to read her emotional statement.

Before the Timberlane Regional School Board Thursday night, Delaney tearfully asked what the members were doing to protect her from bullies.

“I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my back yard,” Delaney said. “I have been asked by the mother of my bully during a school field trip why I tried to get her son in trouble.”

After Delaney read her statement, she looked up at the school board, who thanked her for speaking.

One board member commented on her bravery, but offered no response.

Boston 25 News reached the superintendent’s office by phone, who said the superintendent had no comment. However, Dr. Earl F. Metzler later sent a statement to Boston 25 saying, "Student voice is one of my goals posted on the web site for 17/18 and a powerful way for students to tell us what we need to hear."

"We have a process defined by the law and SB policy to follow," the statement continued. "I am monitoring the process and will participate when appropriate."

Delaney’s father posted video of the school board meeting to his Facebook page, which has drawn support form all over the country.

Here is Delaney’s full statement:

“I’m here to talk about a problem that means a lot to me – bullying. Bullying is a problem in our school. I am a victim of it. My parents have contacted the school about it, but it continues. It happened to me and my classmates. I have been asked by the mother of my bully during a school field trip why I tried to get her son in trouble. I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my back yard and many other things. I ask you what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying. I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullied.”

You can watch the full meeting below. Delaney's statement begins at 3:30.

TRSB Meeting 06/07/2018 from TRSD.TV | Timberlane District on Vimeo.

