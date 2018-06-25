5-year-old girl hit by truck, killed at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A 5-year-old girl is dead after police say a pickup truck struck her in the SeaWorld San Antonio parking lot.
According to the San Antonio Express-News, the vehicle hit the child Sunday night as she and her parents were getting ready to leave the tourist attraction. Police said she "got away from" her parents in the parking lot and "darted between two vehicles" before she was struck and killed, the newspaper reported.
WOAI's David Caltabiano tweeted that no charges have been filed against the truck's driver, who stopped to help after hitting the girl.
BREAKING: We have confirmed a little girl was hit and killed by a car at the parking lot of @SeaWorld pic.twitter.com/LkkJxlXbKb— David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) June 25, 2018
MORE INFO: 5-year-old girl got away from her parents, ran in between two parked cars. Darted out into main lane, ran over by large truck. Passed away on scene. No charges filed. Very sad night here @SeaWorld pic.twitter.com/ioPjoHXQ8Z— David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) June 25, 2018
PHOTOS: A 5-year-old girl was hit by a truck in the parking lot of SeaWorld. Her parents said the little girl got away from them moments before the accident.— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 25, 2018
STORY: https://t.co/9V9ATwwhMS pic.twitter.com/inpJUEqEhv
