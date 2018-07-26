6-month-old achieves #hairgoals status with full head of hair

A Japanese baby has won #hairgoals, thanks to her full head of hair.
Chanco is 6 months old and has over 125,000 followers on Instagram.
Her mother, Mami, told the Huffington Post she started the page to show off her daughter’s already full head of hair and had no idea they would become an internet sensation.
“We are just so, so surprised,” Mami said. “But there is no denying that she has a lot of hair, and this is pretty unique to see.”
