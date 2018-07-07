6-year-old twin brothers from Ohio save girl, 3, from drowning

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Twin brothers in Ohio were honored by state representatives after they saved a 3-year-old girl from drowning, WTOL reported.
Six-year-olds Peyton and Bryant Switzer of Bowling Green were vacationing with their family in Florida last week when they helped save the life of the young girl.
“She jumped in and Peyton jumped in and put her arm around her and then he bring (sic) her to the ladder and I helped her out," Bryant told WTOL.
The twins said they knew the girl was in distress because her head went under water, the television station reported.
“You know it’s very rewarding to know that some of the things they are involved with just became an instinct to them. So being in the swimming lessons and Safety Town they recognized that the little girl was in trouble right away," said the twins’ stepfather, D.J. Deiter.
