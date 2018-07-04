0 75-year-old man captured nearly 34 years after deadly Georgia shooting

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A 75-year-old man accused of shooting his wife and killing another man nearly 34 years ago has been captured, the Dalton Daily Citizen reported.

>> Read more trending news

Jay Thomas Burlison shot and killed Earnest Griffin at the Golden Gallon at Rocky Face on Nov. 29, 1984, authorities allege in a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officers found Griffin lying in the store parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said Burlison shot his wife, Mary Burlison, three times. She survived and was taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Mary Burlison told police she and Griffin were walking out of the store when she saw her husband pull up behind Griffin’s car as he was getting in it, according to the report. She then ran to her car, where she saw Burlison shoot Griffin, police said. Jay Burlison then ran to her car and allegedly shot her through her car window.

Jay Burlison then chased his wife into the store and struck her with the pistol, police said. Burlison then snapped the gun at the store clerk, Ron Harris, who called authorities, according to the report.

Police said Burlison left the scene in a car.

He wasn’t found until last week at a home in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

He is now in the Whitfield County Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a gun, according to the Daily Citizen.

Read more of the story here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.