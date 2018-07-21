0 911 call released in high school football player's death: ‘I just shot my friend'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police have released the heartbreaking 911 call a Charlotte teenager made after authorities said he shot and killed his friend, WSOC reports.

“I just, I just shot my friend,” Jermarion Worthy can be heard telling the dispatcher. “Somebody just shot through the house.”

“Is anyone injured?” the dispatcher asked.

“He's shot in the head. Someone shot through the house,” Worthy replied.

Police said Worthy shot his friend Jamie Bright on Sunday inside Bright's home on Clanton Road.

Worthy now faces murder charges in Bright’s death.

Family members said Bright, 18, was a football player for Harding University High School.

He was also a member of the Y-Achiever and Level Up program at the Stratford Richardson YMCA.

Family members just shared this photo of Jamie Bright, the young man killed this morning near Clanton Road.



His sisters said he was a football player on the Harding High School State Championship team.



He was also close friends with teenager charged with his murder. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/7xkcYI77ul — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) July 15, 2018

“Jamie was a great young man,” said YMCA executive director Victor Nicholson. “Very respectful young man. Full of energy. Laughing and joking.”

Investigators have not released a motive but said Worthy, 17, stayed on the scene after the shooting and was arrested.

Worthy told police he and Bright were best friends.

Investigators have not said much about what led up to the shooting but confirmed the two teenagers knew each other.

Bright’s sisters said they were close.

“My brother wanted to go to prom with me last year for my senior year and I went by myself,” sister Tynisha Bright said. “If I knew my brother was never going to go to prom, I would've took my brother with me.”

Friends and family attended a visitation Friday for Bright at Boston's Mortuary on Statesville Road.

Bright’s sister wore a shirt Friday with his picture on it. She and other family members are trying to forgive Worthy for what happened.

“I definitely can forgive him because my family is all about forgiving,” said his sister, Mardesha Bright.

