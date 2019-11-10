95-year-old WWII veteran awarded high school diploma

A World War II veteran from Oklahoma got a long-overdue honor Thursday at Claremore High School.
Lewie Shaw, 95, left school early to enlist in the Marine Corps to serve in 1943.
The Claremore High School Navy Junior ROTC presented Shaw with a cap, gown and high school diploma Thursday that he didn't get the chance to have 76 years ago.
Shaw served in combat with the 4th Marine Division in battles including Tinian, Saipan and Iwo Jima.
A law passed in 2001 allows school districts to award veterans of World War II and Korea their diplomas.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}