Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, the organization that is part of the group responsible for the Oscars, has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.
“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met on Tuesday night (May 1) and has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct,” the Academy said in a Thursday statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”
The expulsion comes after Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand on April 26.
Multiple women have accused Polanski of sexual assault in the past few decades. In 1978, he fled the U.S. before being sentenced after admitting to having sex with a 13-year-old girl at a 1977 party at Jack Nicholson’s house.
THR reported that Polanski will keep the Oscar he won in 2003 for “The Pianist.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}