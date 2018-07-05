0 Actor James Woods implies his 'liberal' agent dropped him over politics

Actor James Woods has implied that his talent agent has dropped him as a client over politics.

In two tweets Wednesday, the conservative actor posted screenshots of his email correspondence with his agent Ken Kaplan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today...,” Woods tweeted.

The tweet included a screenshot of an email that appears to be from Kaplan with the subject “Well...”

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” Kaplan said in the email. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods tweeted his response to Kaplan, although it is not clear if he also replied directly to the email.

“My response: ‘Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.’”

Woods has been vocal about his conservative politics. In February, he said he was blacklisted from Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, when former HFPA president Philip Berk asked him if he would vote for Hillary Clinton if she ran for president.

“During a press junket with HFPA, (Berk) asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president,” Woods said in a tweet. “Never nominated again.”

