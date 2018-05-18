Adorable puppy brought into police station wasn't a dog at all

BARTLETT, Ill. - A kind-hearted resident of Bartlett, Illinois, with a sharp eye, noticed an adorable puppy on the side of a busy road last week and brought it to the village police department.
Bartlett police were smitten, as well, which was apparent in a tweet the department sent out.
“He was quite the attraction at the PD,” the department said.
The only thing … the puppy wasn’t a dog at all.
“Actually, the puppy turned out to be a coyote!” Bartlett PD said.
This cute puppy was brought to the PD after a concerned resident found it alone on the side of a busy road. Actually, the puppy turned out to be a coyote! He was quite the attraction at the PD before he was brought to our friends at Willowbrook Wildlife. pic.twitter.com/Kx9DtsS4sd— Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) May 10, 2018
Officers took the baby coyote to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center.
The puppy was dehydrated, but had no other injuries, according to WMAQ-TV.
"If she progresses nicely and we don't find any other issues over the week, we will most likely transfer her to another rehabber who has young pups close to her size," Willowbrook officials told WMAQ.
The center doesn’t have any other coyotes in its care right now.
