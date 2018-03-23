  • Airline crew member caught with 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs

    NEW YORK - Federal agents arrested a crew member of Fly Jamaica Airways for allegedly attempting to smuggle bags of cocaine into the United States by taping them to his legs, according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    On March 17, the man was taken to a private search room at JFK International Airport, CNN reported. The flight had arrived in New York from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

    Agents said they found four packages taped to his legs, with nine pounds of cocaine with a reported street value of $160,000, CNN reported.

    The man has been charged with federal narcotics smuggling, CNN reported. He will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

     

