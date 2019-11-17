Alecia Newsome search: Deputies looking for missing west Georgia mother of 2

Authorities in west Georgia are searching for a missing Haralson County mother of two.
Alecia Elizabeth Newsome, 22, vanished sometime Wednesday after she left home and headed to a doctor's appointment, the Haralson County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page. Newsome also sent her mother a text message saying she would be taking a friend to a nearby Walmart, WFLA reported. Authorities have been in touch with the friend and are "still investigating," the Sheriff's Office said.
Newsome, who is 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds, "has not responded to phone calls or texts since Wednesday night," according to the Sheriff's Office. Her phone appears to be off, the department said in the Facebook post.
"She has two small children at home that she has not been away from for this long," the post continued, adding that she had been driving a light blue 2004 Chevrolet Aveo with Georgia license plate No. RTR9111.
Anyone who has information about Newsome's whereabouts should call investigators at 770-646-2011.
