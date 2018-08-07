Amazon hiring more than 200 work-from-home positions

Amazon is hiring and it is looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs, and the majority of them are full-time with perks.
The jobs are in a variety of departments that include customer service, human resources and sales, KRON reported.
Some of the perks that come with the job are medical, dental, vision and prescription drug plans, a 401(k) with matching deposits, paid time off and holiday overtime. On top of the traditional benefits, employees also get discounts on items sold and shipped by Amazon, maternity and parental leave and adoption assistance, KRON reported.
To see what jobs are open, and to apply, click here.
