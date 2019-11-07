American Girl holiday catalog features child model with Down syndrome

The October edition of the American Girl catalog is breaking barriers.
In the mailing that will be poured over by children with dreams of one of the expensive dolls, they will see a child model named Ivy Kimble.
The 4-year-old from Chicago has Down syndrome, WLS reported.
Ivy is featured holding a doll dressed in an identical outfit, standing in front of a Christmas tree, People magazine reported.
American Girl Catalog Features 4-Year-Old Model with Down Syndrome: 'It's a Big Deal' https://t.co/hnC0pSfqN6— People (@people) November 6, 2019
A spokesperson for American Girl said, "She's adorable and great to work with, and the shots we captured with her for our holiday catalogs are beautiful," People magazine reported.
