0 Another donation jar meant for slain 7-year-old's family stolen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second time in less than a week, a jar full of money meant for the family of slain Florida girl Heidy Rivas Villanueva has been stolen.

The 7-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet and died earlier this month following a gunfight in a Jacksonville shopping center, authorities said.

This time, La Raza Mexican Store on Arlington Road North in Jacksonville was the target.

The store’s owner, Francisco Cuellar, said he noticed the jar was missing on Monday when a representative of Heidy's family came to pick up the money.

“It had more than $500 that we raised. It’s a shame that they took all of that,” Cuellar said.

Surveillance video, posted below, shows a man taking the jar Sunday afternoon.

In the video, you can see a man about to leave who then turns back and starts staring at the jar. A short time later, he picks it up, shakes it and walks out with it.

The man appears to be wearing a Maple Street Biscuit Company shirt.

“It had her picture. It had all the information. He saw that it was a girl’s photo and he took it. He didn’t care,” said Cuellar. “I’m angry. How is it possible that this could happen twice in less than a week?”

Tammy Crews, 46, was arrested Saturday after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance video appearing to show her stealing a donation jar from El Tapatio Mexican restaurant.

For the second time in less than a week, a jar full of money meant for the family of slain Florida girl Heidy Rivas Villanueva has been stolen. According to deputies, Tammy Crews admitted that she “took the donation jar and used the money to support her Crack Cocaine addiction.” JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Sheriff's Office said Crews admitted to using the money for drugs.

Tips were essential in helping catch Crews over the weekend.

Edward Garcia was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact in the shooting death of Villanueva, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Five sought, five captured. Thank you, Jacksonville,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

