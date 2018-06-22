0 Anthony Bourdain toxicology report released

Chef and author Anthony Bourdain did not have narcotics in his body when he died on June 8, a French judicial official told The New York Times.

Bourdain, 61, was found dead in a hotel in a small village in France on June 8.

He was staying in Kaysersberg, a small village in the Alsace region of France, filming a new episode of his CNN show “Parts Unknown.”

Police ruled his death as suicide by hanging.

Local prosecutors say Bourdain, who was open about his lifelong struggle with drugs and alcohol, was not intoxicated when he died.

“No trace of narcotics, no trace of any toxic products, no trace of medicines, no trace of alcohol,” prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told Reuters.

Bourdain skipped dinner the night before his body was discovered, The New York Times reports.

When he did not arrive for breakfast with Eric Ripert, Bourdain’s close friend and chef of Le Bernardin in New York, a hotel receptionist went to his room to check on him and found his body.

Bourdain was cremated in France.

His remains and travel belongings have been sent to his younger brother, Christopher.

Gladys Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain’s mother, told the New York Times that the family will likely hold “a small, private ceremony of some kind.”

Italian actress Asia Argento remembered her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain on Twitter Friday, marking two weeks since his death.

“Two weeks without you,” she tweeted, along with a smiling photo of them together.

Two weeks without you pic.twitter.com/C5Hqe4LG73 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) June 22, 2018

