  • Apple proposing 13 new emojis representing users with disabilities

    By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Apple Inc. wants new emoji to better represent those with disabilities, according to a recent proposal submitted to the Unicode Consortium.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities,” the proposal says. “Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all.”

    The new emoji, which were developed in collaboration with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and the National Association of the Deaf, include a guide dog, prosthetic limbs, a hearing aid and people using canes or wheelchairs (both manual and mechanized).

    Apple is also proposing characters using sign languages, specifically gesturing “I love you.”

    The company laid out a total 13 new emojis proposed options for men and women, or 45 when also including skin tone options.

    According to Emojipedia, the 2018 emoji list was finalized in February and is expected to come to iOS, Android and other major platforms in the second half of the year. If these new emoji are approved, they would be put on a shortlist of candidates for Emoji 12.0, which is expected to release during the first half of 2019.

    While some wondered what took so long, many social media users lauded Apple for proposing a more inclusive line of emoji.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Apple proposing 13 new emojis representing users with disabilities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspicious packages found at D.C. area military bases, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump over hush agreement, says it's void,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen killed, classmate injured in accident on senior skip day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tiffany Haddish says Beyoncé was bitten in the face by an actress at a party