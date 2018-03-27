0 Apple proposing 13 new emojis representing users with disabilities

Apple Inc. wants new emoji to better represent those with disabilities, according to a recent proposal submitted to the Unicode Consortium.

🆕 📲 New: Apple has submitted a proposal to Unicode for accessibility emojis including people in wheelchairs, service dogs, and prosthetic limbs. If approved, they'll be on phones next year https://t.co/ic87QRkDpj pic.twitter.com/d7NISQR0me — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) March 23, 2018

“Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities,” the proposal says. “Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all.”

According to Apple's proposal 18 of 31 global sign languages use this gesture to represent the deaf sign. If approved, it would join the existing ASL "I love you" gesture in the Unicode Standard: 🤟 pic.twitter.com/d9dHr6OwVE — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) March 23, 2018

The new emoji, which were developed in collaboration with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and the National Association of the Deaf, include a guide dog, prosthetic limbs, a hearing aid and people using canes or wheelchairs (both manual and mechanized).

Apple is also proposing characters using sign languages, specifically gesturing “I love you.”

The company laid out a total 13 new emojis proposed options for men and women, or 45 when also including skin tone options.

According to Emojipedia, the 2018 emoji list was finalized in February and is expected to come to iOS, Android and other major platforms in the second half of the year. If these new emoji are approved, they would be put on a shortlist of candidates for Emoji 12.0, which is expected to release during the first half of 2019.

While some wondered what took so long, many social media users lauded Apple for proposing a more inclusive line of emoji.

This is wayyyyy overdue but well done Apple 👏🏻 https://t.co/bDlnMMjPrO — Ella Shipley (@ellashipleyx) March 23, 2018

I know some people think this is silly, that an emoji is not gonna help solve problems. True, but increased awareness and inclusion will! Emojis are a form of expression that is very personal. I am reminded of it every time my child picks an emoji and matches her skin tone on it! https://t.co/B79pHMWGWp — Carolina Milanesi (@caro_milanesi) March 23, 2018

I think they solve a real problem: feeling included. This is a lovely gesture to a group who too often feel like they don’t count. More like this and the world can become a kinder, nicer place. — Aran Rees (@AranRees) March 23, 2018

Thank you Apple. Blind people are going to be so happy to see that they finally have an emoji that represents them pic.twitter.com/IA7z8DYrsq — Aidan Walker (@AKindAleWar) March 24, 2018

