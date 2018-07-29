Arkansas woman shoots, kills husband after he bought porn, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas woman is facing a capital murder charge after deputies say she shot and killed her husband during an argument over pornography.
http://www.jeffcoso.org/press_view.php?id=1140Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 28, 2018
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Patricia Hill, 69, of White Hall, called 911 Saturday afternoon and told dispatchers that she had shot her husband. When deputies arrived at the couple's home, they found Frank Hill, 65, dead inside a utility shed and detained his wife, who "waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators," according to a news release.
Patricia Hill told deputies that "she disagreed with her husband's purchase of video pornography via the television guide," the news release said. Although she canceled his order, her husband reportedly placed another one. When she found out, she confronted her husband, who was inside the shed, authorities said.
"Mrs. Hill stated that she entered the shed and asked her husband to leave but he refused," the news release said. "Mrs. Hill admitted that she then returned inside the residence, where she armed herself with a .22-caliber pistol. She went back to the shed a short time later, where she entered and shot her husband twice, striking him once in the leg and once in the head."
Patricia Hill is being held without bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}