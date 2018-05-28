Armed forces mark Memorial Day with social media messages

Memorial Day is being acknowledged on social media by the U.S. armed forces.
In videos and images, the military branches paid tribute to those in its ranks who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Air Force
"We don't know them all, but we owe them all." - Unknown #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/q0X9gskAgJ— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 28, 2018
Army
Gone ... but never forgotten. #MemorialDayWeekend #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/JG9wM3u0oY— U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 27, 2018
Coast Guard
Marines
Today, we honor the patriots who gave it all for our nation. pic.twitter.com/D3SNyUEEHH— U.S. Marines (@USMC) May 28, 2018
Navy
: On this #MemorialDay, watch and listen as members of the #USNavy Ceremonial Guard use poetry in motion and words to share the meaning behind today's holiday. pic.twitter.com/BBt8Z6FSjt— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 28, 2018
