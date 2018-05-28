  • Armed forces mark Memorial Day with social media messages

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Memorial Day is being acknowledged on social media by the U.S. armed forces.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In videos and images, the military branches paid tribute to those in its ranks who made the ultimate sacrifice.

    >> Photos: Memorial Day’s solemn reminder

    Air Force

    Army

    Coast Guard

    Marines

    Navy

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed forces mark Memorial Day with social media messages

  • Headline Goes Here

    106-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor visits Washington for Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Preschool says 3-year-old's sundress inappropriate

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael Rotondo gets job offer from pizza company, cash from talk show…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Groomsmen make sure bride stays dry during rainy outdoor wedding