  • Armed robbers steal approximately $50,000 from Target in NYC

    NEW YORK - A manager of a Target store in New York City was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, WABC reported. Thieves allegedly took between $45,000 and $50,000 in cash, the television station reported.

    The robbery happened in the Marble Hill section of Manhattan around 8:20 a.m., police said.

    Authorities said the manager was counting the money in the safe when two men allegedly forced their way into his office. The men allegedly showed the manager a gun, pushed him aside and fled with the money, ABC reported.

    No arrests have been made, police said.

