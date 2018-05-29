0 Armless 3-year-old discriminated against at IHOP, mother says

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - A mother said her son, who was born without arms, faced discrimination at an IHOP restaurant when they were kicked out after he attempted to use his feet to eat, something he has learned to do through physical therapy.

Alexis Bancroft took William, 3, to the pancake house for the family’s first visit but they were told to leave by the manager because the boy was not allowed to sit on the table or touch the syrup containers, according to KARK.

"All he wanted was some pancakes," Bancroft told KARK. "When we got there, I carried him in, took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat. I asked (the general manager), 'Do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch them (syrup containers)?'"

Bancroft said the manager later apologized.

“Apologizing, saying it wasn't intentional, but my son can't get that back," Bancroft told KARK. "The very next day, he didn't want to sit on the table to eat. He wanted to sit in a chair, which he can't really do."

He has since gone back to his table, according to KARK.

IHOP said it will work to retrain employees at that location.

“IHOP and our franchisees do not tolerate actions that are or allude to discrimination of any type,” the restaurant said in a statement. “The franchisee at this location has been in touch with the guest to express his sincerest apologies and will continue to be in communication with her to resolve the issue. Additionally, the franchise will also retrain his team members to ensure IHOP’s level of service, particularly regarding guests with disabilities, is provided to all. For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have strived to create a warm and hospitable dining experience for all guests, and this incident is not reflective of that ongoing commitment.”

