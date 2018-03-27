Army, Air Force, Navy: Student receives appointments from 3 academies; which did she choose?

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A senior at Glynn Academy High School, in Brunswick, Georgia, has received appointments for three military academies.
The mother of 18-year-old Bliss Hutchings tells Action News Jax, she received appointments to the Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy.
Admissions into all three branches are extremely competitive, according to Prep Scholar. The acceptance rates for the U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy is nine percent, meaning nine of every 100 applicants are accepted. Acceptance rate of the Air Force is 14 percent.
"This is largely unheard of," mother Shayna Hutchings-Dragotta said.
Hutchings has chosen the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
