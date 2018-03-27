  • Army, Air Force, Navy: Student receives appointments from 3 academies; which did she choose?

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A senior at Glynn Academy High School, in Brunswick, Georgia, has received appointments for three military academies.

    The mother of 18-year-old Bliss Hutchings tells Action News Jax, she received appointments to the Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Admissions into all three branches are extremely competitive, according to Prep Scholar. The acceptance rates for the U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy is nine percent, meaning nine of every 100 applicants are accepted. Acceptance rate of the Air Force is 14 percent.

    "This is largely unheard of," mother Shayna Hutchings-Dragotta said.

    Hutchings has chosen the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army, Air Force, Navy: Student receives appointments from 3 academies;…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father who doesn't know how to swim dies rescuing 3-year-old daughter from pond

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom makes son shop at Goodwill after 'entitled' remarks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspicious packages found at D.C. area military bases, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home