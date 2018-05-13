Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A military couple was able to graduate together thanks to help from a local college.
Tyler and Alex White both completed their degrees with Southern New Hampshire University.
Alex was able to attend the graduation, but Tyler, who is stationed in Hawaii, couldn't make it.
The school allowed him to call into graduation on a tablet and Alex accepted both their diplomas.
Tyler received his bachelor's degree and Alex earned her master's degree.
SHNU President Paul LeBlanc stopped the commencement ceremony to thank Tyler for his service and congratulate him as he "handed" the diploma to Tyler.
The couple has a 1-year-old child and will be relocating to Arizona in the coming months.
