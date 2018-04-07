  • Astros give ‘Mattress Mack' a World Series ring

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - There were many heroes during the Houston Astros’ run to their first World Series title last year, but the team decided to honor a local entrepreneur whose heroic work helped the city recover from Hurricane Harvey last year.

    Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, known as “Mattress Mack,” received a World Series ring from the team, according to an Instagram post Friday by his daughter, Laura McIngvale Brown.

    McIngvale paid off a bet it made with customers last year, a wager that cost his business $10 million. McIngvale bet that if the Astros won the World Series, customers who had spent $3,000 on mattresses would receive a full refund.

    McIngvale also surprised 20 Astros fans and 20 first responders with tickets to Game 6 of the World Series and flew the group to Los Angeles on a chartered plane, KHOU reported.

    He also made headlines when he opened his mattress warehouse and stores as shelters for Houston-area residents affected by floods in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

     

