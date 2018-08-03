Atlanta man seen kicking cat in Instagram post surrenders to police

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man who was allegedly filmed kicking a cat in an Instagram video.
Jamari Davenport, 22, of Atlanta, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown confirmed. His bond has been posted at $3,000, according to jail records.
The video allegedly showed Davenport violently kicking the cat outside a Chevron gas station in early July.
He has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, Brown said. The cat has still not been found, and the extent of the cat’s injuries are unknown.
Tips received through CrimeStoppers Atlanta led to Davenport’s identification, leading to his arrest and indictment, Brown said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}