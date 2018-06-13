0 Atlanta police officer arrested in raid where $30K in drugs were seized

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Investigators said that, while raiding a home where people were suspected of selling drugs, they found an Atlanta police officer who was not assigned to the investigation.

The College Park Special Operations team raided a unit in the Alexandria Landing apartment complex on Godby Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were looking for suspects Jeremy Laye and Tony Robinson. When they kicked down the door, they not only found Laye and Robinson but also Officer Iris Rowe.

Officials arrested all three individuals and attempted to question Rowe about whether she had any involvement in the drug activity. She chose not to make any statements.

Laye's two children, believed to be 4 and 5 years old, were also inside the home during the raid, officials confirmed. Investigators said Laye is Rowe's boyfriend.

“Investigating officers were able to find a large amount of marijuana and an assortment of pills inside of the apartment,” authorities told WSB.

The drugs had a street value of approximately $30,000, according to the College Park Police Department.

Police also found high-caliber weapons, ammunition, nearly $8,000 in cash and Rowe's uniform, badge, vest, radio and ID. They additionally found more drugs and two guns, including an AR-15, in the trunk of the officer's Nissan.

"This was a shocker to go in and apprehend 'as a suspect' another officer," Sgt. Marcus Dennard, with College Park Police Department, said.

Dennard said Rowe did not show any remorse.

According to the police report, officers started investigating the case weeks ago after getting a tip that drugs were being sold out of the apartment.

Rowe faces three drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of illegal drugs in a drug-free zone. She was placed on leave from the Atlanta Police Department pending the investigation.

Rowe joined the Atlanta Police Department in July 2016. She has been a mobile patrol officer in Zone 3 for nearly a year.

The suspects are being held at East Point Jail.

