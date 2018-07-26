  • Auntie Annes giving out free pretzels for National Aunt and Uncle Day

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels in celebration of National Aunt and Uncle Day Thursday.

    The company announced the offer Monday. Customers can buy one handmade classic pretzel and get one free. The offer is only at participating locations. It starts July 26 and lasts until July 30. 

    To get the deal, customers can bring in the coupon available on the Auntie Anne’s website.

    Earlier this year, the chain offered pretzels for no charge if one million people RSVP’d online for its birthday party. Within just a few days, it reached its goal and gave away the snack for a limited time.

