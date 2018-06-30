  • Autistic girl who received poor report card gets new one from father

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Some innovative parenting by a Tasmanian man helped his autistic daughter overcome the disappointment of a poor report card. He wrote his own report card, touting the girl’s strengths, and it has gone viral, The Daily Mail reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Sophie Jackson, 10, was distraught after bringing home a report card with all D’s, the Independent reported. The girl has autism spectrum disorder and cried when she came home, saying she let her family down.

    Shane Jackson decided that a new report card was in order. He concentrated on Sophie’s personality traits instead of her academics, giving her A’s for being funny, for loving dogs, for fighting with the boys and for drawing and making robots, the Daily Mail reported.

    Jackson, a consultant pharmacist and president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, added a pair of A+ grades for her imagination and for being “the best daughter ever,” the Independent reported.

    “The best impact has been on Sophie. (The) next day she bumped out of the house, beaming, ready for school,” Jackson told the Daily Mail. “As a parent of an autistic child I'd like to tell other parents that they are not alone as I understand it can get challenging.”

    Jackson decided to create a Twitter account for Sophie, who created a report card for her father. She was a little more critical, but gave her father A’s for “being annoying” and funny, a B for being funny, and a C when “he wrestles me.” But Sophie gave her father an A+ for starting her Twitter account and for being “the best dad ever.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories