  • Baby dies after eating lethal amount of crack, police say; mom charged

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A mother is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her baby, who investigators say consumed a lethal amount of crack.

    West Memphis, Arkansas, police said Kadasha Bedford, 34, turned herself in Wednesday afternoon.

    Police said Bedford's 17-month-old child ate a lethal amount of crack cocaine in the Crown Inn on May 2. Bedford, who had been missing ever since, also has three warrants for endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    WHBQ learned the child's father, Anthony Lewis, is facing the same charges. The parents took the baby to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on May 2, but the baby already had been dead for up to an hour, investigators said.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Baby dies after eating lethal amount of crack, police say; mom charged

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPS human resources supervisor fired for allegedly posting racist…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot, killed by half-brother after argument over honey bun, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crocodile leaps from water, kills pastor during baptism in lake

  • Headline Goes Here

    2018 CMT Music Awards: Winners list