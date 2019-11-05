Baby sitting on grandma's lap dies after woman crashes on I-4, troopers say

A 50-year-old Florida woman is accused of causing a crash on an interstate highway that killed her 10-month-old granddaughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Helen Mention, 50, of Tampa, was arrested Monday and charged with DUI manslaughter, aggravated manslaughter of a child, careless driving and violating Florida’s child restraint law, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
According to the Highway Patrol, Mention was driving on Interstate 4 at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 25 when she lost control of her Nissan Altima and hit a guardrail, WTSP reported. Troopers said Mention's blood-alcohol content level was .225, nearly three times the Florida's legal limit of 0.08, WFTS reported.
Troopers said Mention was driving with her 10-month-old granddaughter, Harlem Mention, sitting on her lap, the television station reported. The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she died Oct. 28, the Times reported.
Troopers did not disclose what injuries Harlem suffered or the cause of death, the newspaper reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
