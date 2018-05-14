Bear attacks 5-year-old girl in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. - A 5-year-old Colorado girl is recovering after she went outside her home and was attacked by a bear.
It all happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when Kimberly Cyr went outside to check on what she thought was her dog making noise, KKCO reported.
Her mother heard something and went out to investigate, finding a big black bear dragging her daughter away, KCNC reported.
Kimberly’s mother, who has not been identified, said she screamed and the bear dropped the 5-year-old girl.
She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Colorado Parks and Wildlife told local media. She was upgraded to fair condition but had to have more than six dozen stitches to close her wounds, KKCO reported.
Traps were set in hope of capturing the bear. It will be killed if caught, KCNC reported.
