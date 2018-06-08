Bear visits human neighbors, plops down at their picnic table

JUNEAU, Alaska - Wonder if he just forgot his picnic basket. A family in Juneau, Alaska, had a real-life encounter with a bear that wasn’t Yogi last week.
The Bullman family had a black bear visit their back yard, but it wasn’t just milling around the property. The big bruin sat himself down, just like a person, at a picnic table, KTVA reported. It looked like he was waiting for an elk burger, or maybe just the elk for dinner.
Jessica Bullman posted video, recorded from safely inside the home, to Instagram, KTVA reported.
Wildlife officials in Alaska are reminding people to stay away from animals that are encountered in the wild and to keep a safe distance, KTVA reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}